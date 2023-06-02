October 17, 1928 – May 31, 2023

Joan Neill Martin, age 94, died on May 31, 2023, peacefully, in her home in Fremont, Nebraska. She was born Joan Neill, daughter of James and Nellie McQueen Neill, on Oct. 17, 1928, along with her twin brother, John Neill. She was born and raised in Walthill, Nebraska, and attended a country school until eighth grade. She graduated from Walthill High School and lived in Thurston County until her marriage.

On April 6, 1947, Easter Sunday, Joan married her “Sailor Boy” Lyle Martin, in Herman, Nebraska. It was a chilly day when they wed at the home of Lyle’s parents. Joan’s twin, John, was the best man, and Lyle’s sister, Cleta, was the maid of honor. Lyle’s mother, Ruby, played the piano, “The Wedding March” and “Some Sunday Morning.” The couple farmed in the area until they moved to Fremont in 1956. Lyle preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 2017. Their love served as an inspiring example to everyone who had the privilege of knowing them throughout their 70 years of marriage.

Joan was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church since she moved to Fremont, a member of the Mary Circle, and a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post #854. She taught Sunday school and was an Altar Guild member for many years. Joan was a senior teacher in the Dodge County Head Start Program until her retirement in 1986. She was awarded the Child Development Association Credential in recognition of outstanding work with preschool children in early childhood education, she was the first person in the area to receive such an award. Joan also worked in the Domestic Abuse Program and tutoring program “By My Side” for years. Joan and Lyle loved Fremont and were extremely active in their community and volunteered for years delivering Meals on Wheels.

Joan loved Lyle and her children more than anything; she adored her grandchildren beyond measure. She loved her family and friends, her church, counted cross stitch, reading, dancing, playing cards, swimming, and camping in earlier years. Joan and Lyle could be found at the Fremont State Lakes for many years, spending time with family and friends, boating, walking, and picnicking. Joan drove the boat for decades, pulling Lyle while he waterskied. They hosted the J.F. Neill Family Picnic at the Fremont State Lakes every summer and enjoyed being surrounded by family from near and far.

Survivors include her two sons, Darryl (Karen) of Boulder City, Nevada, and Rodney (Tamie) of Littleton, Colorado; and one daughter, Linda (Steve) Dinges of Ceresco. Survivors also include her eight grandchildren, Christopher (Amy) Massa of Henderson, Nevada, Rodney (Shannon) Heninger of Lincoln, Layke (Zachary) Conine of Las Vegas, Nevada, Erica (JD) Heninger Linscott of Lincoln, Amber (Aaron) McGregor of Lincoln, Dorian (Derek) Stonebarger of Las Vegas, Lacy Martin of Littleton, Colorado, and Pierson (Britney) Martin of Seattle, Washington. She is survived by 19 great-grandchildren (Pete, Daren, Eli, Dylan, Calvin, Grant, Amelia, Addie, Julianne, Christian, Suzanne, Ruby, Theodore, Rutherford, Kadyn, Killian, Grayson, Royce, and Paxton). Joan is also survived by her younger sister, Patricia Krueger of Emerson, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; and her six brothers, Francis, Earl, James, George, Lee, and twin brother, John Neill; four sisters, Rose, Mabel, Elizabeth, and Ella Mae.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, and continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.