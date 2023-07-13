Joan O. Bushkofsky Jul 13, 2023 17 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save November 1, 1936 – July 11, 2023 Tags Joan O. Bushkofsky Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Kosovo parliament after MP spills water on PM Kurti First OTC birth control pill gets FDA approval First OTC birth control pill gets FDA approval Hollywood Actors Poised to Strike After Union Negotiations Fail Hollywood Actors Poised to Strike After Union Negotiations Fail Chance for severe storms continues across Nebraska Thursday. Full details in Matt Holiner's forecast Chance for severe storms continues across Nebraska Thursday. Full details in Matt Holiner's forecast