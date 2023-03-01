Joan Biberdorf Nenow

October 11, 1936 – February 17, 2023

Joan Ruth Marie Biberdorf Nenow, 86, of Salisbury, North Carolina, passed away Feb. 17, 2023, at Novant Health. Joan was born Oct. 11, 1936, in Trail, British Columbia, to the late Earnest Biberdorf and Helen Koehler Biberdorf. Joan was a Registered Nurse who loved helping people in any way she could. She was an avid reader and a long-time member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Charles DeWayne Nenow; and two brothers, Donald and Ralph Biberdorf.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Mark Charles Nenow and wife Pamela of Boone, North Carolina, and Timothy Ernest Nenow of Ft. Myers, Florida; two daughters, Leslie Joan Nenow Volk and husband Clark of Arlington, Nebraska, and Jill Marie Nenow Zorzanello and husband William of Mullica Hill, New Jersey; one brother, Roy Biberdorf; one sister, Marilyn B. Hellwege; and nine grandchildren, Claire Volk, Joesph Nenow, Destiny Vonhof, Maddie Volk, Rebecca Nenow, William Zorzanello, Sophia Zorzanello, Andrew Nenow, and Grace Volk.

A funeral service will be conducted on March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 4005 NC Highway 16N, Taylorsville, NC 28681. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Lutheran World Relief in memory of Joan Ruth Marie Nenow, 800-597-5972 or email lwr@lwr.org with any questions.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Nenow Family.