Joann A. Hope
February 20, 1935 – June 18, 2020
Joann A. Hope, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
She was born Feb. 20, 1935, in Decatur, Alabama, moved to Tampa, Florida, before residing in Fremont in 1965. Joann was employed at Little Audrey’s trucking for many years followed by Inspro Insurance where she retired about six years ago. She was also a longtime volunteer of St. Pat’s Bingo. She devoted her life to her family and was known for her infectious laugh.
Joann is survived by her children, Ernest Hope, William (Bill) Hope, Harry Hope, all of Fremont, and Linda Hope (Dan) of North Bend; brothers, James Pannier and Roger McGranahan; sister, Kathy (John) Vasser all of Decatur, Alabama; 9 grandchildren, Miranda Janisch, Steven Hope, Amanda Lonergan, Andrew (Megan) Craig, Sarah (Morgan) Hope, Brad (Mario) Craig, DJ (Jared) Hope, Cassie (Eric) Craig, Landon Hope; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melanie Craig; and grandson, Jonathon Craig.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. A controlled visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
