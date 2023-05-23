November 2, 1943 – May 19, 2023

Joann Burris, 79, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Community in Blair, Nebraska. She was born Nov. 2, 1943, in Spencerville, Oklahoma, to Jack and Virginia (Gunter) Holland.

Joann grew up in Casa Grande, Arizona. She married Sylvester C. “Sy” Burris on May 4, 1962, at Water Haven, California. He passed away Sept. 1, 2017. In 1964 they moved to Shelton, Nebraska, and came to Arlington in 1971.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Sy; son-in-law, Bryan Muhlbach; brothers, Leo, Ollie and Billy Holland; sisters, Fern Fanelli, Jackie Callaway and Lois Huddleston.

Survived by sons, Chuck (Lisa) Burris of Arlington, Kevin (Valerie) Burris of Kennard; daughters, Cindy (Kelly) Weirich of Bellevue, Candy (Louie) Wotipka of Wahoo; sister, Bobbie (Jim) Finch of Sandy Ridge, North Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Dillan, Austin, Christopher, Danielle, Kyle, Taylor, Morgan, Heather, Tony, Justin, Quinton, and Lars: and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, at the Arlington Community Church. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Private interment will be at the Arlington Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Arlington Multi Purpose Senior Center.

