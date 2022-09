JoAnn Gibbons

August 24, 1939 – September 15, 2022

JoAnn Ellen Gibbons, 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Sept. 15, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska.

JoAnn was born in Omaha on Aug. 24, 1939, to Elmer Hans and Marjorie McBride Reimers. She was a devoted military wife, mother, and homemaker who enjoyed travel.

In addition to her parents, JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Matthew Gibbons; sister, Patty L. Roberson; brother, Charles G. Reimers; daughter-in-law, Nola Durning Gibbons; son-in-law, Corey Jon Nelson; and granddaughter, Deirdre Burner.

She is survived by daughters, Darcy (Jonathan) Burner-Shapiro, Tamara Nelson; sons, Timothy Gibbons, Jason (Debra) Gibbons, Derek (Jennifer) Gibbons; sister, Sally Cavanaugh; brother, Marvin Reimers; four grandsons, five granddaughters, and one great-grandson.

Celebration of JoAnn’s Life will be held 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2020, with visitation starting at 10:30 all at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. For more details and livestream visit Bramanmortuary.com