June 19, 1929 – January 31, 2022

JoAnn Kubik, age 92, of Casa Grande, Arizona, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Casa Grande. She was born June 19, 1929, at Walthill, Nebraska, to John and Margaret (White) Barada.

JoAnn grew up at Rosalie, Nebraska, and graduated from Rosalie High School. She married William E. Kubik on Feb. 14, 1948, in Fremont. She worked at the former Tempo store in the Fremont Mall. She was a former 50-year member of First United Methodist Church in Fremont and former member of Desert Springs United Methodist Church in Las Vega, Nevada, and very involved in both churches. Former member of VFW Post 854, American Legion Post 20 and FOE 200 Auxiliaries in Fremont. Current member of First United Methodist Church in Casa Grande.

Survived by her daughters, Bonnie Koons of Casa Grande, Sandra (Rodney) Greunke and Linda (Keith) Chapman, all of Fremont; son, William (Jackie) Kubik of Clinton, North Carolina; three grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and two step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill; four brothers, Rex, Dale, William and Kenneth Barada; three sisters, Charlotte Slaughter, Althea Byers, and Betty Updike; and son-in-law, Roger Koons.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Private interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to First United Methodist Church of Casa Grande, Arizona.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.