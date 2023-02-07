May 3, 1945 – February 1, 2023

Joanne K. Bracker, age 77, of Fremont died, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home with her family after a battle with cancer.

Joanne Kay Bracker was born on May 3, 1945. to Jess and Lorene (Ambrose) Gochenour in Mondamin, Iowa. She grew up in Mondamin and graduated from West Harrison High School in 1963. She attended Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in 1966 and a Masters’ degree from University of Northern Colorado in 1970. She became the head women’s basketball coach at Midland Lutheran College in 1970 and spent 42 years as the head coach and professor of physical education, guiding the school to eight NAIA National Championship tournament appearances and a 4th place national finish in 1985. Under Coach Bracker, the Warriors ended with a national ranking in 13 seasons, with a #3 ranking in 1983 and #4 in 1985. She was inducted into the inaugural class of the National Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. She is also a member of the Midland University Athletic Hall of Fame and the Dana College Athletic Hall of Fame. She served as an assistant coach for the North Team in the 1989 Olympic Festival and was a member of the Olympic selection committee in 1992 and 1996. She was a past national president of NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. She was the first female named Small College Coach of the Year. In 2021, she was awarded the First Lady of Iowa award by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Coach Bracker compiled an overall record of 742 wins vs. 403 losses at Midland in her illustrious career. At the time of her retirement, she was the winningest coach in NAIA history. In Coach Bracker was a lifelong supporter of women’s athletics and women’s basketball in particular.

Off the court, Joanne enjoyed spending time with friends and family as well and cooking and entertaining. She continued to be an avid basketball fan, closely following local teams including Midland, UNL and Creighton. Her home was always open for friends and former players to visit. She enjoyed following the activities of her three grandchildren.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband Leon Bracker of Fremont; son, Troy (Stacey) Bracker of Fremont; three grandchildren, Cale Bracker of Omaha, Tristan and Shelby Bracker of Fremont; one sister, Carolyn (Doyle) Cooper of Omaha; and a multitude of other relatives and friends.

A public Celebration of Joanne’s Life will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Midland University Wikert Event Center Foyer from 2 p.m. to 5.pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Midland University Women’s Basketball, Church of Christ in Mondamin, Iowa. (207 S. Noyes St. 51557), St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Iowa Girl’s High School Athletic Union.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

