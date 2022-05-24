Joanne Lee (Mallette) Popken

Joanne (Mallette) Popken

October 3, 1926 – November 6, 2021

Joanne Lee Mallette was born to Thomas Urban Mallette and Anna Elise Christensen on Oct. 3, 1926, in Craig, Nebraska, on the farm. She passed away on Nov. 6, 2021, at the age of 95 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, at her daughter's home.

Joanne attended Alder Grove Public School from first grade to third grade, then attended Uehling Public School from fourth grade to eighth grade. She graduated from Uehling High School in 1943.

She worked at Jubilee Manufacturing in Omaha, Nebraska, from 1945-1950 where they made car horns and she tested the horns. Joanne married Lloyd Raymond Popken from Hooper, Nebraska, on May 27, 1950. From 1950-1952, she worked at Woolworth's Department Store in Fremont, Nebraska. They had one daughter, Pauline Marie, in 1952. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1957 for Lloyd's job with the Carpenter's Union to start building the chapel at the Air Force Academy. From 1960 to 1970, Joanne worked at Clifton Precision, then later for Ampex from 1976 to 1988. She ended her working career at Sam's Club as a demo-lady for 13 years until she was 83 years old.

Joanne volunteered as a classroom helper in her granddaughter (Lisa's) third grade classroom. The third grade students would call her “Grandma.” Joanne was also a caregiver for her mother and for her husband.

Anyone who met Joanne always commented on how she was the nicest and most pleasant person with such a positive outlook on life. Joanne could always be counted on to help her family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. She had a great sense of humor and loved collecting angel pins and necklaces. She also enjoyed driving her truck and Crown Victoria car, her Colorado Mountains, crocheting, watching John Wayne Movies, trips to Cripple Creek, her many pets, and helping her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Pauline (Roy); three grandchildren, Lisa (Shawn), Thomas, Katie (Marc); one great-grandson, Ethan; one sister, Aubrey; many nieces and nephews; and friends. Lloyd Popken preceded Joanne in death in 1994.

Joanne prayed with her daughter to ask Jesus into her heart and was baptized on Sept. 9, 2021, by the hospice chaplain. Many thanks to her TLC Home Health Care Providers and to the Pikes Peak Hospice Team.

A memorial service was held on Nov. 29, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Joanne will be greatly missed.