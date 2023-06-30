Joanne Lynn Riggs

June 3, 1954 – June 27, 2023

Joanne Lynn Riggs, 69, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home. She was born June 3, 1954, in Chicago to Joseph and Bettine (Smith) Rhein.

Joanne grew up in Chicago (Oak Park) and graduated from high school there. She then lived in San Diego, California, Fremont, Nebraska, and finally Omaha. She enjoyed spending summers in England with her grandparents while growing up. Joanne worked in sales at First Data Resources and DTN in Omaha.

Preceded in death by grandparents; parents; and uncle, Jim Smith.

Survived by husband, RJ Richard Riggs; son, Richard Preston (Lori Ann) Riggs, all of Omaha; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation is Wednesday, July 5, from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser's. Visitation continues Thursday, 9-10 a.m., prior to the service.

Interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Fur Ever Home Inc. in Fremont.

Online condolences at www.mosermemoralchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.