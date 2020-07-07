July 8, 1941 – July 3, 2020
Joe D. Brence, 78 years, of Fremont, Nebraska passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home.
Joe was born July 8, 1941, to William A. and Faye (Kimball) Brence in Hobert, Oklahoma. On Sept. 28, 1963, Joe married Sheila Walker. Sheila passed on Jan. 16, 2010. Joe spent many years working for Arp’s Red-E-Mix as a driver and mechanic until retirement in 2010.
He was a member of the F.O.E. Eagles 200 and the Church of Christ in Fremont.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Sheila.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Brence and fiancé Jeffrey McKinney; son, William Brence and special friend Dolly Schlichting; grandchildren, Jeremie Steinbach and Shaunna Steinbach; and 4 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Church of Christ in Fremont. Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
