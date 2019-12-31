Joe Fuhr
April 7, 1921 – December 29, 2019
Joe Fuhr, age 98, of Fremont died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Joe was born April 7, 1921, in Spencer, Nebraska, to Frederick and Vera (Gray) Fuhr. He was raised on a farm in Boyd County and attended rural country schools before graduating from Bristow High School in 1939. He then attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before and after serving in the U.S. Army. The best thing that happened to him was meeting Eunice Thorell, and she said yes, so they were married on Aug. 24, 1949. Joe was an agriculture lending officer for banks in the Beatrice and Fremont areas.
Joe was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont.
Survivors: son, Joel Fuhr; daughter, Kendra (Joe) Hower of Bennington.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012, two sisters and three brothers.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont. Private burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Sinai Lutheran Church.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
