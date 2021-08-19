May 17, 1940 – August 17, 2021

Joe Kotik Jr., 81, of Scribner, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2021, at the Parkview Home at Dodge, Nebraska. Joe was born May 17, 1940, in Beemer, Nebraska, to Joe and Trevia (Temple) Kotik Sr.

He worked at several Dehy plants, including Fremont and Uehling, and served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam.

Survived by son, David (Teresa-Acker) Kotik, Scribner; daughters, Terri Kotik, Newton, Iowa, Tricia (Steve) Henrichson, St. Joe, Missouri, and Doreen (Bronner) Bennett-Allen, Jacksonville, North Carolina; brothers, Jerry (Jane) Kotik and John (Bev) Kotik; sisters, Anne McKlem and Cleo Sampson, all Fremont, Mary (Jim) Gable, Mitchell, Nebraska, and Nola Mork, Williston, North Dakota; 12 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by grandparents, Claud and Anna; parents; wife, Betty; special friend, Mary Schulzkump; daughter, JoLynn Arthur; sisters, Eleanor Friedrich and Barbara Jacobs; brother, Larry Kotik; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Mork and Richard Sampson.

The memorial service is 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Moser Memorial Chapel, Fremont. Military honors and burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to family.