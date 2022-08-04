August 3, 1937—August 2, 2022

Joe Svoboda Jr., age 84, of Fremont passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Joe was born at home in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Joe and Myrtle (Steele) Svoboda. Joe attended elementary school in Wahoo and graduated from Wahoo High School in 1955.

He worked his first summer after high school for the contractor that built the 300 Bowl in Wahoo. Joe attended AMF pinspotter school in Shelby, Ohio, then returned to Wahoo as mechanic for the 300 bowl. A short time later he worked for the Rose Bowl in Omaha. He began working in the late 1950s for Park Bowl in Fremont. Joe worked there until building and opening Plaza Lanes in 1977. Joe owned Plaza Lanes until 2000. Joe was a member of the Fremont Men’s Bowlers Hall of Fame and the Nebraska State Men’s Hall of Fame.

Joe married Joan Pavlik at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church on June 1, 1959. They were married 63 years and made their home in Fremont since their marriage.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard.

Survivors: wife, Joan of Fremont; children, Jeffrey Svoboda of Fremont, Judy (John Kieny) Svoboda-Johannsen of Fremont, James (Jenny) Svoboda of Omaha; three grandsons, Reed Johannsen of Fremont, Jack and Joshua Svoboda of Omaha; sister, Marlene Vybiral of Wahoo; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Brown of Milwaukee.

The funeral will be 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A wake service will be held beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church or the Fremont Bowling Club.

