Joedy LadehoffMarch 1952 – April 2019
Joedy Ladehoff, 67, suddenly passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Hartville, Wyoming.
He was born in March 1952 in Border, Texas, to Jack Ladehoff and Elsie Ladehoff (Anderson). Joedy had two children, Ken and Emelie Ladehoff. Joedy was the owner of Ladehoff Concrete, as well as former assistant chief for the Hartville Fire Department.
Joedy is survived by his two children, Ken Ladehoff and Emelie Allen, as well as his two grandson, Aidan and Ethan Allen.
A celebration of life was held in Gurnsey, Wyoming, and was attended by close friends and family.