Joel D. Haugaard

October 31, 1962 - February 7, 2023

Joel D. Haugaard, 60 years, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska.

A Celebration of Life service was Monday, Feb. 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen officiated. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490