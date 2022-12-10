Joel Kotrous

May 10, 1957—November 29, 2022

Joel “Kvida” L. Kotrous, 65 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born May 10, 1957, in Plainview, Nebraska, to LaMonte and Emeline (Tichy) Kotrous.

Joel “Kvida” graduated from Verdigre High School in 1976. He was a jack of all trades. He was a police officer and fireman and worked at Buck Noyer Used Cars. After moving to Fremont in 1984, he worked for Dan Veskerna Refurbishing, Steinbach Hauling and Grading, Oilgear and finally the City of Fremont Street Department. It was a love of working on things that led him to a 23 year career with the street department. He retired Aug. 5, 2022. Kvida married Coralea Bouslaugh July 31, 1999, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

Kvida had a huge heart and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. He had a joke for every situation no matter what it was. He will always have a special place in our hearts. This isn’t goodbye, it’s we will see ‘ya soon.

Survived by wife Coralea; and son, Tyler Kotrous both, Fremont; gifted daughter, Brandy Marshall; and gifted grandchildren: Chase and Jerzey Marshall all of Fremont; brothers: Jan (Kris) Kotrous, Niobrara, Nebraska; Jack (June) Kotrous and Jerry Kotrous all Lincoln; sisters: Jeanie (Richard Hart) Noyer, Springfield, South Dakota; and Julie (Bill) Richardson, Valentine, Nebraska; and adopted son and family, John (Rose) Leffler; brother in law Joe (Cindy) Bouslaugh; sister in law Mary (Jim) Lottman; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by parents; brothers: James Kotrous, infant, Jerome Kotrous and Jerald Tichy; sisters: Jayne Jacobitz and Janet Crosley.

Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation on Friday Dec. 16, 2022 from 4-7 p.m., and the family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont.

Memorials to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave. Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.