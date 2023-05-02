August 8, 1947 – April 28, 2023

Joel Robert Parks, age 75, of Fremont died Sunday, April 28, 2023, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont following complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Joel was born Aug. 8, 1947, to LaVern and Luella (Hoffman) Parks in Pawnee City, Nebraska. He grew up on farms in the Pawnee City area and graduated from Pawnee City High School in 1965. He attended Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1969. Joel played on the Wildcat basketball team and was part of the 1967-1968 and 1968-1969 teams that were later inducted into the Wildcat Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1980, he earned a Master’s in Education from Wayne State.

He began his teaching and coaching career in Laurel, Nebraska, where he taught elementary P.E. as well as chemistry while coaching basketball and golf for 13 years, followed by a year at Columbus Lakeview as Athletic Director while teaching and coaching basketball and golf. In 1983, Joel returned to the classroom full time and coached basketball and golf at Fremont Senior High for 19 years. After his retirement in 2002, Joel assisted Rich McGill with the Midland University basketball program for nine years.

Joel enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He followed the activities of his children, loved the Thursday night poker games and playing rounds and rounds of golf.

Joel was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dick; and sister, Margene; brother-in-law, Clayton; sister-in-law, Margie; and nephew, Jeff. He is survived by his wife, Kathi; daughter, Alisha of Chicago; son, Ehren; and grandson, Hunter of Fremont; former teammates and many other relatives and friends.

Celebrations of Joel’s life will be held in Fremont on July 1, 2023, at the Fremont Golf Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and in Pawnee City on June 30, 2023, at the Schilling Bridge Winery from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Parkinson’s research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of local arrangements.

