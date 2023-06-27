August 8, 1947 – April 28, 2023
Joel Robert Parks, age 75, of Fremont died Sunday, April 28, 2023, at Pathfinder Place in Fremont.
Celebrations of Joel’s life will be held in Pawnee City on June 30, 2023, at the Schilling Bridge Winery from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a short presentation at 3:15 p.m. and in Fremont on July 1, 2023, at the Fremont Golf Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a short presentation at 3 p.m. Friends, family, former colleagues and students are welcome in either location to share light refreshments, stories, and terrible puns in Joel’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Parkinson’s research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of local arrangements.
