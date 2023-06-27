Celebrations of Joel’s life will be held in Pawnee City on June 30, 2023, at the Schilling Bridge Winery from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a short presentation at 3:15 p.m. and in Fremont on July 1, 2023, at the Fremont Golf Club from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a short presentation at 3 p.m. Friends, family, former colleagues and students are welcome in either location to share light refreshments, stories, and terrible puns in Joel’s memory.