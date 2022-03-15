JoEllen “Joey” Schwanke

January 9, 1931 – March 10, 2022

JoEllen “Joey” Schwanke, age 91, of Fremont died Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Joey was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Fremont to Joe and Lily (Olsen) Green. She grew up in Fremont just a block away from the family business of Greens Greenhouses. She graduated from Fremont High School and on May 12, 1948, married Mel Schwanke who had just returned from service with the United States Marine Corps. Mel then joined Greens Greenhouse Inc. and they built a house a half block from the Green's house.

Joey was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church since her marriage to Mel in 1948. They celebrated 70 years of marriage and shared their passion for all things flowers with the entire flower industry throughout their lifetimes. Joey was a national floral commentator for 40 years and won several lifetime achievement awards. Their love for flowers took them traveling extensively throughout the U.S., Canada, Japan, China and several European countries as flower industry celebrities. Every March, Joey contributed at Washington, D.C., government days. She was always fighting for the rights of all florists. She met several dignitaries including Presidents Ford, Carter, Bush and their first ladies.

Joey and Mel did everything together as everyone knows who has ever seen the “Famous Matching Couple.” Joey had her dresses made and there was always material left over so they made a tie to go with the dress. They had over 146 dresses and 146 ties and they were never apart since that beginning.

National recognition came their way when they were “discovered” and appeared on the Today Show with Al Roker, Adam Sandler and Justin Bieber in New York City. Joey's husband, in the Green Room, insisted that Adam Sandler should dress nicer to appear on TV. Sandler took it quite well.

In the '60s, the “Kiwanis Buzz” was printed by Mel in the basement of Greens Greenhouses. For many years Joey took the bulletin to make sure it was done properly. Before “Child Labor” laws, she often recruited the kids for folding, licking the envelopes, and stamps and then off to the Post Office. Mel always drove and Joey was his co-pilot, telling him exactly how every speed limit, turn, curve, traffic sign and signals should be done. She was also his witness, since she thought every scrape or dent was someone else's fault.

Christmas was a great time for Joey to show her various skills. She published a great “Seasonal Splendor.” Her letters were some of the lengthiest, but they also were rhyming. She sent out at least 500 every year. She was famous for Rhyming Christmas Letters that she created, wrote and sent to friends and family every holiday season.

Survivors: children, Jo (Andre) Heinz Staffelbach of Dallas, Texas, Cindy (Mac) McKown of Fremont, J (Kelly) Schwanke of Grand Rapids, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Jamie) Gilfry of Florida and their children Joey (fiancée Lanie), Jackson, Lillian and Lidia, Jon (Dawn) Gilfry of Fremont and their children Emerson and Adler, Madison of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Blayre of Omaha; sister-in-law, Lorraine Schwanke of Fremont.

Joey was preceded in death by her parents; husband Mel in 2018; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alyce (Bill) Smith and Peggy (Carl) Freeborn and Earl Schwanke.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Anthony Gerber and Vicar Greg Rathke will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church and School. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

