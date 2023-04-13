May 28, 1945 – April 11, 2023

John A. Mahrt, 77, of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Lancaster Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. He was born May 28, 1945, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Henry and Pearl (Knutzen) Mahrt.

John was born and raised in Cedar Bluffs and graduated from Cedar Bluffs High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Army from April 30, 1965, to Aug. 30, 1965, in Fort Rucker, Alabama. He then served in the Army Nebraska National Guard until Jan. 18, 1971. He attended College at Milford, Nebraska, for HVAC and Plumbing. John farmed most of his life and then ran his own Plumbing/HVAC business, John Mahrt Enterprise. John lived in Minnesota for 20 years, and South Carolina for 10 years before returning to Cedar Bluffs.

John is survived by sons, Jared (Nita) Mahrt and Jeffery Mahrt, all of Cedar Bluffs, and Joel Mahrt of Greenville, South Carolina; brothers, Gary (Dianne) Mahrt of Yutan, Nebraska, Don (Connie) Mahrt and Dean (Sharon) Mahrt, all of Woodcliff; and two grandchildren, Jonnie and Jennifer.

Preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Ralph and Steven Mahrt.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 5-7 p.m., at Moser Memorial Chapel in Cedar Bluffs. Private interment will be at Union Cemetery, south of Cedar Bluffs.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

