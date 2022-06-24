Jan. 17, 1947 – June 21, 2022

John Brewer, 75, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home in Columbus.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, June 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with Pastor Brandon Foster officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Columbus, with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Monday at 10:15 a.m., also at the church. There will be no visitation on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Youth For Christ in Columbus or to Ducks Unlimited.

John Edward Brewer was born Jan. 17, 1947, to Harold and Georgianna (Drews) Brewer in Fremont, Nebraska. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Episcopal Church in Fremont. He graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1965. He married the love of his life, Cheryl Wennekamp, on June 12, 1981, at St. John’s Shell Creek, Columbus. John was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.

John was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968. He achieved the rank of Sergeant E5. For his service, being missing in action and being a prisoner of war, the United States Army awarded John the Purple Heart, the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaigning Medal amongst other accolades.

John loved the Lord and his family deeply. His smile was infectious and his ability to tell a “tall tale” was unparalleled. John was an accomplished fisherman, winning numerous tournaments and earning 2nd place in a world fishing event. He dedicated many years to sharing this passion for both fishing and hunting with his wife, children, and grandchildren. John belonged to the Fremont Airboat Club, Ducks Unlimited, the Columbus VFW and the American Legion. When he wasn’t on the airboat or in a duck blind, he would be found at the ball field coaching with Cheryl and cheering for his children and grandchildren. John was a AAA baseball pitcher and dreamed of being a professional pitcher prior to enlisting in Vietnam.

John’s professional career included being an expert welder and steel fabricator. His last place of employment was Husker Steel. He was very proud of building Castner’s Bridge at Lake Babcock.

John is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Wennekamp) Brewer of Columbus; his brother, Greg (Lisa) Brewer of Kinnelon, New Jersey; his children, Travis (Maria) Brewer of Columbus, Heidi (Jose Morales) Brewer of Omaha, Danielle (Fernando Munoz) Brewer of Fremont, Hilary (Craig) Muhle of Elkhorn, Maddy (Nick Wright) Brewer of Columbus, and Brittany Brewer of Columbus and her children. John and Cheryl cherish their 26 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Father-in-law, Milton Wennekamp of Columbus, and Aunt, Mildred Wennekamp of Columbus. John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Georgianna Brewer; his brother, Steven (Sue) Brewer; and his mother-in-law, Esther Wennekamp.

