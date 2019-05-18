John C. BoescheJanuary 26, 1933 – May 10, 2019
John C. Boesche left this world on May 10, 2019. Born January 26, 1933, in Beloit, Kansas, he spent his youth in Kansas City, Kansas, until graduating from Shawnee Mission High School in 1951.
John entered the U.S. Navy in 1951 and served aboard the U.S.S. Cocopa and the U.S.S. Uvalde in the Korean War. He took part in the Naval Blockade of Wonson Harbor in North Korea, as well as the humanitarian “Passage to Freedom” relief effort during the waning days of the French-Indo China conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1955 as Damage Control Petty Officer Second Class.
He entered the University of Kansas in 1955 and graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Management. In 1957, he married Marilyn Ann Johnson of Merriam, Kansas.
John spent his career in engineering and manufacturing management in Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma serving a variety of industries, including steel product, oilfield equipment, plastics, and center pivot irrigation. He retired in 2000 from his position of Director of Operations for Snyder Industries in Lincoln, Nebraska.
An active volunteer and philanthropist, he held leadership positions in United Way, Head Start, Rotary International, Chamber of Commerce, Boy Scouts, and Gideons. He was an ordained Elder and Deacon in the Presbyterian Church U.S.A. and a Deacon in the American Baptist Church. Most recently he was a member of First United Methodist Church of Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
John was also active with VFW Post 77 and American Legion Post 9, serving as Past Northwest Vice Commander, Carroll County Commander and Commander of Post 9. He was a member of the Post Honor Guard Rifle Team.
He loved his family, spending time on the water at Lake Ventura in Fremont, Nebraska, and Table Rock Lake in the Ozarks, and loudly cheering for his beloved Jayhawks.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John P. Boesche and Eunice Boesche; siblings, Frank, Dorothy and Leah, and his wife Marilyn who passed in 2017. He is survived by his three children, Brian Boesche (Lincoln, Nebraska), Timothy Boesche (Fort Worth, Texas) and Beth Crutcher, (West Columbia, Texas); as well as eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
His remains will be cremated and scattered following a private family service in Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or American Legion Post 9, and entrusted to Brian Boesche, 8715 Oakmont Drive, Lincoln, NE 68526
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.