John Clyde Omel

May 13, 1948 – December 25, 2018
John Omel passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on Dec. 25, 2018, in San Jose after fighting lung cancer (sarcoma) valiantly for six years. John was born May 13, 1948, in Fremont to John and Blondell Omel. He was one of three children.
As a Master’s graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha in Industrial Psychology, John provided human resources expertise to healthcare organizations for interim leadership, labor relations, organizational development and project and performance management. His 40+ year career in healthcare included management of over 45 hospitals across the country.
As an avid golfer, he loved living in The Villages and taking off for a round of golf from home in his golf cart. John volunteered to work at local golf tournaments for fun and enjoyed being around the golf celebrities. He also had a great passion for wine collecting and making wine. He and four of his closest friends formed the Penta Wine Cartel in 2006 and began making wine at Domenico Winery in San Carlos.
John was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was married to his best friend, Jeannie, for 32 years. They were a devoted team, working together and playing together. During their marriage, they traveled and shared a mutual love of great food, wine and culture. He took great pride in all of his children and grandchildren. He was hard working and kind to everyone he knew for his entire life, and enriched all who had the pleasure to know him. He will be missed immensely. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jeannie Omel; daughters, Staci Shaw (Michael) and Meg Tyree (Tim), both from Boise, Idaho; son, Jeffrey Beecher (Rick) of Bakersfield, California; grandsons, Jamison Shaw (15) and Alex (8); his sister, Joan Wiese (Rod); and nephews, Michael Wiese and Andrew Wiese of Oakland, Nebraska.
John is preceded in death by his parents, John and Blondell Omel; and his brother, Michael (Mickey) Omel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to Camp Rainbow Gold, an organization that sponsors an annual summer camp for children with cancer while providing support and services for the families. Camp Rainbow Gold, 216 W. Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83702
A Celebration of John’s Life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Eagle’s Club, 649 N. Main St, Fremont, NE.