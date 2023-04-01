May 4, 1959—March 31, 2023

John E. Covington, 63 of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at his home. He was born May 4, 1959, at Wahoo, Nebraska, to James E. and Betty Jane (Holtorf) Covington.

John was raised on the farm at Malmo, Nebraska, and was a 1979 graduate of Wahoo High School. He was a truck driver and later worked as a dispatcher for the Saunders County Nebraska Sheriff’s Office. He retired in 2013. John came to Fremont in 1997 and in 1998 he married Penny (Coon) at Edensburg Lutheran Church in Malmo.

He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont. John enjoyed going to car shows and spending time with his friends, Brian Tillman, Myron Sabatka, Osvaldo Sanchez “Ozzy” and his beloved dog, Peaches.

Survived by wife of 25 years, Penny Covington, Fremont; mother, Betty Jane Barry, Fremont; son, Justin Covington, Omaha; daughters: Mika Covington, Iowa City, Iowa, and Mary Covington, and step-daughter, Misty Newton both, Albion, Nebraska; and four grandchildren.

Preceded in death by father, James Edward Covington.

Celebration of Life visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

