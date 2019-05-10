March 8, 1934 – May 8, 2019
John E. Tharp, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
John was born March 8, 1934, in Scribner, Nebraska, to John Tharp and Josephine Gregg. He graduated from Scribner High School in 1952. John married Betty Osterloh on June 21, 1952 in Fremont. John served in the U.S. Army in 1955 for two years before moving to Fremont. He became the plant manager at Supersweet Feeds for 32 years in Fremont. Betty passed away May 8, 2014.
John was active in VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 and Fremont Fraternal Order of Eagles. He drove the Fremont and Bergan school buses for sporting and school activities for a total of 45 years. John was an avid Husker fan and longtime season ticket holder. He was inducted into the Archbishop Bergan Athletic Hall of Fame in 2018.
John is survived by his two sons, John Michael Tharp of Glendale, Arizona, and Dale (Sherri) Tharp of Fremont; three daughters, Theresa Baltz and Jean Fauver, both of Fremont, and Karen (Kett) Arp of Hooper; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; grandson, David Fauver; granddaughter, Emily Rose Tharp; and son-in-law, Arthur Fauver.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel. Burial with military honors conducted by the Fremont Honor Guard of VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 will be in Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to Bergan Booster Club Athletics and Activities or Fremont Public Schools Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490