May 19, 1945 – May 31, 2022

John Francis Lamme, age 77, of Seguin, Texas, went to be with our Lord on May 31, 2022. John was born on May 19, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska, in Dodge County to George and Mary Lamme. John grew up in Fremont, graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Midland Lutheran College in Fremont. In 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Iris Pieper, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.

Upon graduation, John began his career coaching at his alma mater, Archbishop Bergan High School, and in 1976 he moved his family to Seguin, Texas, to coach at Texas Lutheran College. He had a passion for coaching and impacted many programs throughout his career as a coach and administrator with stops in San Marcos High School, Judson High School and James Madison High School. John retired from coaching in 2003 from Texas Lutheran University. John was a member of the Texas High School Coaches Association and in 2013 was inducted into the St. Patrick’s—Archbishop Bergan High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

John was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, where he along with Iris served on the Welcoming Committee. He also served as a member of the Knights of Columbus. John was known for being a loyal friend who loved a good prank or joke and for his love of all things related to the University of Nebraska. Later in life, he became a fan of Texas A&M athletics.

John is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Lamme.

John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Iris; his brother, Tom Lamme; children, Bridget Lamme, David Lamme and wife Chelsea, and Kathleen Faith and husband Daryl; grandchildren, Grace Lamme and Weston Faith; adored cat, Sugar Bear; as well as many loving friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Rosary will be held on Monday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church immediately followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:15 p.m. with the Msgr. Dennis Darilek officiating. A reception will follow at the St. James Parish Hall. A private interment will be held at a later date.

Charitable donations may be made to St. James Catholic School, 507 S. Camp St., Seguin, Texas 78155, the Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, 545 E. 4th St., Fremont, Nebraska 68025 or to Texas Lutheran University, 1000 W. Court Street, Seguin, Texas 78155.

You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.