February 12, 1939 – May 2, 2019
John H. Agee II, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 2, 2019. John was born on Feb. 12, 1939, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Howard H. and Roma C. (deBrown) Agee.
He grew up in Omaha and graduated from high school in Omaha. He was a self-employed salesman selling grain trailers. He also owned American Road Equipment Company and Inferno Fireplaces. He traveled a lot with his work. He was a member of the Studebaker Club and other car clubs.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty (Don) Bidrowsky of Yutan, Nebraska; sisters, Jane Agee Walling and Susan Sandoz, both of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren, Colby (Kori) Bidrowsky of Gretna, Nebraska, Shelby (John) Heller of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, and Connor Bidrowsky of Loveland, Colorado; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Avery, Emma, Andi, and Joey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Agee.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. In honor of John, please wear his favorite color of blue. Interment will be at a later date at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Memorials may be designated to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
