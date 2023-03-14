March 29, 1939 – November 14, 2022

John J. Chapman, 83 years, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the PAM Health of Corpus Christi.

John was born on March 29, 1939, to John Joseph and Edith Maud (Button) Chapman in Fremont, Nebraska.

He attended District 10 country school until eighth grade and graduated from North Bend High School. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln majoring in agriculture. In 1962, John enlisted in the United States Navy, retiring as an Avionics Master Chief (AVCM) in 1985. He attended the University of Guam and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. He taught school in Guam for 20 years. He lived all over the world throughout his career and resided in Corpus Christi.

He married Elssa Brooks in 1979.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David and Charles Chapman; brother-in-law, Joseph Wisnieski; niece, Susan (Wisnieski) Schommer; and nephews, David and Sean Chapman.

He is survived by son, Randy Chapman of Corpus Christi; sister, Mary Ida Wisnieski of Dodge, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Kay Chapman of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Diane Chapman of Pescadero, California; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend, Nebraska. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend with military honors.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649, 402-652-8159