October 12, 1945 – May 1, 2023

John Kelsey Whitmer, 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away peacefully at his home on May 1, 2023. An interment service will be held at a later date to be announced. Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont will be handling the arrangements.

John was born to parents Harold and Claudine (Akerlund) Whitmer on Oct. 12, 1945, in Fremont, Nebraska. He graduated from Fremont Senior High School and then served in the Air Force in California before returning to Fremont to co-found Whitmer Welding Supplies. He operated the business for over four decades and thoroughly enjoyed all of the many personal and professional friendships he made along the way.

John is predeceased by his wife Laverne (Stoupa); sister, Ann (Whitmer) Behrens; and both his parents. He is survived by his two sons, Brian (wife Heather) and Darin (wife Ashley); in addition to his three grandchildren, Preston, Marin and Masin.

John was known for his love of classic cars, drag racing, fishing, shooting, swap meets, gun shows, and “shooting the breeze” with his friends over a hot coffee. He prided himself in his many lifelong friendships, travels with his children on fishing and hunting trips, trapshooting events as well as spending time with his grandchildren.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025