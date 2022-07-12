John L. Robinson

December 7, 1939 – July 3, 2022

John L. Robinson, age 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Holdenville, Oklahoma, to Austin and Nellie (Feller) Robinson.

John came to Fremont at a young age and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1957. He and his brother, Raymond Robinson, were first in business together as Robinson Brothers Dry Wall. During that time, they worked in Alaska, then came back to Fremont where he and his brother continued their business. He went to work for Hormel Foods in 1964 for 35 years, becoming a supervisor before retiring in 1999.

John loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing (deer, duck, pheasant, grouse, even Big Game hunting in Africa).

John is survived by his significant other, Cindy Hosch of Fremont; children, Michael Robinson and spouse Ron Squier of Concord, California, Sherry Robinson of Seward, Nebraska, Shane Hosch (Sara DenBeste) of Gretna, Nebraska, and Justin Hosch of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Lexi, Olivia and Audrey Reinert, Alia Newill and Braxton DenBeste.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother.

The memorial service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to FurEver Home, Inc. in Fremont, www.fetchingfureverhomes.org.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.