February 22, 1929 – June 15, 2021

John Louis Larsen, age 92, of Fremont passed away June 15, 2021, at Nye Legacy, surrounded by his family.

John was born Feb. 22, 1929, to Roy E. and Bernice (Monahon) Larsen in Valley, Nebraska. John attended grade school in Valley, and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in 1944. He graduated from Valley High School in 1947, and then went on to Midland College in Fremont, graduating in 1951. John met the love of his life, Shirley Mae Flynn, at 5 years old and married her March 21, 1951. John was called to serve in the U.S. Army and deployed to Puerto Rico, where he worked in the finance department. John returned to Fremont where he and Bill Flynn started the International Truck dealership in December of 1955, which is still operating as Larsen International.