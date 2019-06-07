John M. OstrandApril 13, 1944 – May 31, 2019
John M. Ostrand of Omaha, NE was born in Fremont, NE.
Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Alma Ostrand; brothers, Charles J. Ostrand (Grace), Capt. Allen E. Ostrand (Marilyn), and O.W. “Pat” Ostrand; sister, Genelle D. Eastberg.
Survived by wife, Diane; children, Nathan Ostrand and Alicia Long (Jason); grandchildren, Morgan and Emma Long; sister, Sylvia Krenzer (Dale); sister-in-law, Aljean Ostrand; brother-in-law, Delmer Eastberg; and many other loving relatives.
The Family will receive friends on Monday, June 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha. Funeral will be Tuesday, June 11 at 10:30 a.m., at West Center Chapel. Interment will be at Omaha National Cemetery with military honors by Benson VFW Post 2503.
Memorial donations will be directed to Angels Among Us.
Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dwarak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.