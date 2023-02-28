The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the family being present from 6 to 7:30. A Masonic service will be at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Fremont. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.