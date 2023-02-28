March 22, 1950—February 24, 2023
John M. Ramsay, age 72, of Nickerson, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at home.
Among survivors is his wife, Vicki of Nickerson.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with the family being present from 6 to 7:30. A Masonic service will be at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Fremont. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.
Memorials are suggested to Boy Scout Troop 1103 (of Fremont), Fremont 100 Cosmopolitan Club, Fremont Presbyterian Church or the Masonic Eastern Star Home for Children.
Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.