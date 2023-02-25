John M. Ramsay Feb 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 22, 1950 – February 24, 2023 Tags John M. Ramsay Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video China encouraging population growth with cash incentives and paid marriage leave Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia invaded Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia invaded This Day in History: President Andrew Johnson is impeached This Day in History: President Andrew Johnson is impeached Western intelligence estimates war killed about 100,000 Ukrainian, 200,000 Russian soldiers Western intelligence estimates war killed about 100,000 Ukrainian, 200,000 Russian soldiers