April 10, 1935 – November 30, 2018
John R. Morehouse Sr., 83, of Fremont passed away on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, at Shalimar Gardens in Fremont.
John was born April 10, 1935, in Fremont to Richard and Marguerite (Kindler) Morehouse. He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High in 1953. He played football, basketball and baseball and was inducted to the Fremont High School Hall of Fame in 2002. After high school, he served in the United States Army and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University. He worked at CF Industries in both Louisiana and Fremont for many years until his retirement, then worked part time at Christensen Lumber.
He was an avid golfer and had been a member of Fremont Golf Club for 45 years, where he made four hole in ones.
He is survived by daughter, Teresa (Steve) Fitzgerald of McKinney, Texas; two sons, Brooke (Billye Jo) Morehouse of Fremont and John Jr. (Nicole) Morehouse of Fremont, nine grandchildren; sister, Joanne (David) Shaw of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Caren Lillie of Fremont; brother-in-law, Ted (Val) Bokowski of Gretna; and mother-in-law, Martha Bokowski of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jamie; his parents; father-in-law, James Bokowski; and brother-in-law, John Lillie.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Church of the Nazarene in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the church. Visitation will be Thursday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
