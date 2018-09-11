John Stewart

Sept. 8, 1934 – Sept. 8, 2018
John R. Stewart, age 84, of Fremont died Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Fremont Health.
Preceded by wife Alberta “Bert” in 2012.
Funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel, Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial in Memorial Cemetery with Military Honors by the Fremont Honor Guard. Visitation is Tuesday, 3-8 p.m., with the family present 6-8 p.m., also at the funeral home. Memorials to the family.
