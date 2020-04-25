John T. McGreer III

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Died April 21, 2020

John T. McGreer lll, 86, formerly of Fremont, died on April 21, 2020, in Lincoln. He is the son of John T. McGreer Jr. (born in Beatrice, Nebraska) and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer (born and raised in Fremont). During WWII, while John’s father fought in Europe, the family including John’s brother, Joel, returned to Fremont to live with Edward and Emma (Koehnhack) Ruwe. A loving and devoted family man, John adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was John’s greatest treasure. He also received multiple awards for his service to others. John lived by the Golden Rule. His smile and humor will be missed by many.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Jo (Brewster) of Lincoln; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and John Sinovic of Omaha, Julie and Mike Sullivan of Lincoln, Mary and Craig Schmidt of Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Connie (Redding) McGreer; brother-in-law, Robert Brewster; and sister-in-law, Frances (North) Brewster; 13 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Jr. and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer; son, John Thomas McGreer IV; brother, Joel Edward McGreer; brother-in-law, Frank W. Brewster; and sister-in-law, Maydene Brewster.