Died April 21, 2020
John T. McGreer lll, 86, formerly of Fremont, died on April 21, 2020, in Lincoln. He is the son of John T. McGreer Jr. (born in Beatrice, Nebraska) and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer (born and raised in Fremont). During WWII, while John’s father fought in Europe, the family including John’s brother, Joel, returned to Fremont to live with Edward and Emma (Koehnhack) Ruwe. A loving and devoted family man, John adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family was John’s greatest treasure. He also received multiple awards for his service to others. John lived by the Golden Rule. His smile and humor will be missed by many.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Jo (Brewster) of Lincoln; daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and John Sinovic of Omaha, Julie and Mike Sullivan of Lincoln, Mary and Craig Schmidt of Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Connie (Redding) McGreer; brother-in-law, Robert Brewster; and sister-in-law, Frances (North) Brewster; 13 grandchildren and spouses; 8 great-grandchildren; and 6 nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John T. Jr. and Irene (Ruwe) McGreer; son, John Thomas McGreer IV; brother, Joel Edward McGreer; brother-in-law, Frank W. Brewster; and sister-in-law, Maydene Brewster.
A public visitation will be held at Wyuka Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, from 12-5 p.m. During the visitation we will be abiding by the CDC recommendation of social distancing and limiting the number of people in the funeral home. The public is invited to drive by the gravesite and pay respects beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, at Wyuka Cemetery, following a private interment. A Celebration of Life service in honor of John Thomas McGreer III will be held at a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers can be sent to Phi Kappa Psi Fraternity (Attn: John T. McGreer III Memorial Fund; P.O. Box 82866; Lincoln, NE 68501) or Villa Marie School (Attn: John T. McGreer III Memorial Fund; 7205 N. 112 St.; Waverly, NE 68462).
