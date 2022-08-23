August 10, 1934 – August 17, 2022

John Thomas Hashberger, 88 years, longtime resident of Dodge, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Morse Bluff, Nebraska.

John was born on Aug. 10, 1934. He married Gladys Marie Leeper on April 29, 1953, in Fremont, Nebraska.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Gladys of 42 years; eight sisters, countless friends and extended relatives. John lost his brother, Robert (Bobbie) Hashberger, who passed away on the same day as John, hours apart.

Survivors include: Michael (Janet Rostrom) Hashberger of Wenatchee, Washington, Debra (Marvin) Hassler of Madison, Nebraska, Thereasa (Russell) Stewart of Wamego, Kansas, Jeffrey (Angie Wolfe) Hashberger of West Point, Nebraska, Rodney (Kristina Bartlett) Hashberger of Dodge, Barbara (husband Jordan) Sanders of Fishers, Indiana; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and his sister, Hallie Knapp.

A celebration of life will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. John will join Gladys in inurnment at Bohemian National Cemetery east of Dodge.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.