July 10, 1967 – April 22, 2023

John W. Bird, 55, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Omaha.

John was born July 10, 1967, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to Jack Bird and Patti Hapke. He was raised in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, before moving back to Fremont in 2008. He was a former member of the High Impact Performance Car Club in Omaha. John enjoyed spectating motorcycle drag races in Oklahoma. John was very proud of his green 1970 Plymouth Duster and placed that vehicle in local car shows.

John is survived by his mother, Patti Hapke; two daughters, Quinn and Brianna; brothers, Joe Bird and Jeff (Stephanie) Bird; three grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and father, Jack Bird.

A family celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.