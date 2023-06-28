July 10, 1967—April 22, 2023

John W. Bird, 55, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away April 22, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Omaha.

John is survived by his mother, Patty Hapke; two daughters, Quinn and Brianna; brothers, Joe Bird and Jeff (Stephanie) Bird; three grandchildren; aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nieces and a nephew.

A Celebration of Life and luncheon will be held at the Senior Center in Cedar Bluffs on July 1, 2023, from 1-3 p.m.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont NE 68025