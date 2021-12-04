November 4, 1944 – December 1, 2021

John W. Gieselman Sr., age 77, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. John was born Nov. 4, 1944, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Robert F. and Betty (VanBibber) Gieselman.

He grew up in Fremont, then attended business college in New York. After college he and his brother owned and operated several gas stations in Fremont and Omaha. Then he became a Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy. After an accident John could no longer be in law enforcement. John then was a manager in the finance departments of several auto dealerships in Omaha. John married Millie (Kleekamp) in 1969 in Omaha.

Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. He was a house parent at the Fremont Masonic Home.

Survived by wife, Millie; sons, John W. (Cheri) Gieselman Jr., Rich Gieselman; and daughter, Julie Gieselman, all of Fremont; brother, Rick (Erin) Cusick of Florida; 8 grandchildren; and 1 great-granddaughter.

Preceded in death by parents; sons, Christopher and Jeffrey Gieselman; daughter; Cindy Gieselman; brother, Robert F. “Bob” Cusick; and sister, Kathie Riggs.

The Memorial Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Monday at the church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to the family.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.