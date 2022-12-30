September 30, 1965 – December 27, 2022
John Wayne Vanek, 57, of Fremont, Nebraska, died Dec. 27, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025. Visitation and a Knights of Columbus Rosary took place Thursday at Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo.
Interment will be at St. John Cemetery in Prague, Nebraska.
Memorials to Malmo American Legion #232 or St. Patrick Catholic Church.
