October 23, 1981—June 19, 2019
Jonathan Roy Benjamin of Fremont and Fort Collins, Colorado, passed away at his home in the early morning of June 19, 2019, in Fremont.
Jonathan was born in Fremont on Oct. 23, 1981, to Kathy and Rick Benjamin. His parents divorced and his mother remarried, and the family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado, in 1991, where Jonathan lived until last summer. He returned to his hometown for a new start shortly after his father’s death in July of 2018.
Jonathan will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and gentle spirit. He loved music, especially punk rock, and attended many concerts. In fact, many people say Jonathan attended more concerts than anyone they had ever met!
Jonathan is survived by his mother and father, Kathy and Scott Mohr of Fort Collins, Colorado; one sister, Victoria Benjamin (husband Cameo) of Wellington, Colorado; two brothers, Danny Mohr of Fort Collins and Jason McEntee (wife Shalya) of North Platte; three nieces, Maya (12), Aria (10), and Evie (6); one nephew, Rowan (7), all of Wellington, Colorado; three grandparents; as well many uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and concert buddies.
Jonathan was preceded in death by four grandparents and his father, Rick Benjamin, of Fremont.
Jonathan’s family will hold private family services in Colorado.
