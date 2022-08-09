Jose Nunez Sr.

November 6, 1951 – August 5, 2022

Our Father, Jose Ramon Nunez Favela Sr., age 70, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, peacefully surrounded by his beloved wife and children at Methodist Fremont Health.

Jose was born on Monday, Nov. 6, 1951, in Bajios De El Pinto Municipio De Santiago Papasquiero, Durango, Mexico, to Evaristo Nunez Acebedo and Rita Favela Herrera.

Our Father moved to the United States in 1969 to Chicago, Illinois. He married his eternal love, Maria Juana Aguirre, on Saturday, June 12, 1976, in Melrose Park, Illinois. Our parents were married for 46 years. They were blessed with six children: Maggie Zarate and husband Antonio, Edith Acosta and husband Ruben, Mayra Alarcon and husband Alejandro, Jose Ramon Nunez Jr. and wife Angie, Ramiro Nunez and wife Jessica, Jennifer Muhlbach and husband Cody. They had 15 grandchildren: Michael Acosta and wife Zuly, Antonio Zarate Jr. and wife Adelma, Alexander Acosta, Jesse Alarcon, Diego Zarate, David Zarate, Alexa Alarcon, Kamilla O'Flaherty, Aaliah Nunez, Isabella Zarate, Nianna Nunez, Maria Muhlbach, Jose Ramon Nunez III, Malani Nunez, Xavier Nunez; and great-grandchild, Violet Zarate. Our parents' loyal pets, Chicharito Nunez, wife Wendy, and Sophia Nunez.

Jose was and will forever be a gentleman, a devoted family man, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. Our Father had a kind soul with a heart full of love and pride for his family. He enjoyed maintaining his vehicles, 4 wheeler, motorcycle and tractor in tip top shape. Our Father loved the outdoors, farming, gardening, planting trees. He loved going on walks in El Pinto. Our Father enjoyed taking his many metal detectors on adventures to find treasures, along with going to caves to look for rocks/crystals to bring home. Our Father never missed an opportunity to show how proud he was of his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his loyal companions. His favorite food to cook for his family was frijoles de la olla.

We will forever remember and miss our father, and our hearts will endlessly be full of love for our father. We love you Papi, Pop, Dad, Grandpa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont. Mass will be Thursday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont, NE 68025.

Our Father will be laid to rest at Ridge Municipal Cemetery, 1761 W. Linden Ave., Fremont, NE 68025.

