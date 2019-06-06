{{featured_button_text}}

Joseph C. Kaup

Died June 4, 2019

Joseph C. Kaup, 75, of Scribner, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am on Friday, June 7 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Snyder with Rev. Keith Rezac as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery with lunch following at the Snyder City Auditorium.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm with a Knights of Columbus rosary at 7 pm at St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Memorials may be made to the Snyder Lions Club or St. Leo's Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

the life of: Joseph C. Kaup
