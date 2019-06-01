Joseph C. Ranieri

Joseph C. RanieriNovember 15, 1922 – May 15, 2019
Joseph Christian Ranieri, 96, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, died on May 15, 2019. He was born on Nov. 15, 1922 to Onofrio and Marie Ranieri in Fremont, Nebraska. Joseph served in the United States Army during World War II.
A retired orthodontist, Joseph was active in a number of organizations, including: Optimists, 32nd Degree Mason, Shriner, AAO, TROA, MOAA, ADA. He also served several terms as president for the Church Council of Morning Star Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Onofrio and Marie Ranieri; sister, Donna Predmore. Joseph is survived by his wife, Beatrice A. Ranieri; son, Joel Andre Ranieri; daughters, Jewell Arlene Coffin and Dr. Claire L. Ranieri; sisters: Rose L. Boise, Marie A. Lincoln (Dale), and Judy C Bradley; three grandsons: Brian, Erik, and Gabriel Coffin; five great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
A service took place May 21 at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Ave. Military honors were presented by Benson VFW Post 2503. Interment was May 22 at Omaha National Cemetery.
Memorials can be sent to: United Lutheran Church, 100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715.