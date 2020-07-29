Joseph Charles Rezac
April 22, 1955 – July 24, 2020
Joseph Charles Rezac, 65, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away July 24, 2020, at his home in Fremont.
He was born April 22, 1955, in Sidney, Nebraska. Joseph spent the majority of his life in Fremont. He graduated from Archbishop Bergan Catholic High School in 1973. Joseph spent several years working for Dick Papa in Fremont. He worked at Hormel Foods in Fremont. Joseph also spent 13 years working for UFCW international in Washington, retiring on June 1, 2020.
Some of Joseph’s favorite hobbies include playing cards, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Mikala Rezac of Fremont; mother, Margaret Arp of Fremont; brother, David (Mary) Rezac of Ames, Nebraska; sisters, Judy (Bill) Pfeifer of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Janis Mathews of Camino, California; 3 grandchildren, Makenzie, Macy and Jonah; and several nieces and nephews.
Joseph was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret Mathews, and father, Albert Arp.
Celebration of life service will be held at Mikala’s home (2021 E. Dodge St., Fremont) from 12-4 p.m. on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
