April 11, 1938—October 18, 2019
Joseph F. Pollard, 81, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at his home in Fremont, Nebraska. He was born to Lillian (Noha) and Wm. Lloyd Pollard in Schuyler, Nebraska. After graduating from Schuyler High School in 1956, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve. He moved to the foot of the Rocky Mountains in Denver, Colorado, and eventually met the love of his life, Kathy. Joe loved laughing with friends and family, fishing in mountain lakes, the company of a dog, and thrifting for treasures. Most of all, he loved his grandson, Liam.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Pollard; husband, Peter Glenn; and grandson, William Pollard Glenn of Fort Collins, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy; sisters, Patricia Mohler, Marguerite Svoboda, Betty Marxsen and Diane Pollard; and brother, Donald Pollard.
A memorial gathering will be held at the Bottom Road Bar in Morse Bluff on Sunday, Dec. 1, at 2 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880