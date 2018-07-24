Joseph Gibney

Jan. 28, 1940 – July 21, 2018
Joseph M. ‘Joe’ Gibney, age 78, of Fremont, went to his eternal rest Saturday, July 21, 2018. Joe was born Jan. 28, 1940, in Omaha to John Edward and Elizabeth Ann (Bortenlanger) Gibney.
Joe grew up in Elkhorn until moving to Fremont at the age of 15. He graduated from Mount Michael High School in Elkhorn. He worked at Flynn & Larson IHC in Fremont for 16 years and then Central States CO-OP for 8 years, Plate Valley Truck and Trailer for 4 years, Marv’s Cabinet Shop for 3 years and then was a self-employed cabinet maker until retiring in 2002.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council 1497, both in Fremont, and the Elkhorn Valley Antique Tractor Club.
Survivors include his wife, Jane; daughters, Ann (Ted) Parsons of Prague, Susan (Mike) Walkenhorst, Mary Gibney and Catherine Gibney; son, John (Stacy) Gibney; brother, John (Janet) Gibney; sister, Elizabeth Gibney, all of Fremont; 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Gibney; and one granddaughter.
The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation continues one hour prior to the service on Thursday at church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
